European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup kickes off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup is once again underway in Baku, Trend reports, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

This prestigious competition is bringing together 135 senior and 62 junior gymnasts from 32 countries.

On the first day of competition, in the qualifying round, young gymnasts presented their individual routines on various apparatuses. Teams competed in the all-around competition in group exercises. From the very first day, the arena showcased not only athletic competition but also the harmony of art and grace.

Following the qualification round, the gymnasts from 8 countries who showed the best results in individual competitions were determined, and tomorrow they will continue their performances in the team cross-country battle competition.

At the European Cup, gymnasts compete not only in individual routines but also in team events in the adult age category. They will compete for victory in the cross-country battle.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the event, President of the European Gymnastics Federation, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov emphasized that Baku was chosen as the sports capital this year and hosted prestigious sporting events. The minister also noted that rhythmic gymnastics is one of the sports that is gaining popularity in the country, and such competitions are of great importance in terms of athletes gaining experience.

The opening ceremony then continued with an artistic part, giving the audience unforgettable moments.