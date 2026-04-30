Turkmengaz calls on Chinese firms to expand participation in Int'l tenders

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 30. Deputy Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz, Murad Archaev, has called on Chinese companies to enhance their participation in international tenders, emphasizing Turkmenistan’s openness to long-term contractual cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The appeal was made during the Turkmenistan-China business forum held on April 29 in Ashgabat, which brought together officials and major companies from both countries to explore opportunities for industrial development.

According to Archaev, the initiative is intended to expand cooperation with reliable suppliers engaged in the development of gas infrastructure, including equipment utilized in pipeline-related projects.

In March 2026, Turkmengaz State Concern and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a contract for the turnkey design and construction of facilities for the development of the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field, one of the world’s largest. The project is expected to enable annual production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas, thereby supporting the expansion of Turkmenistan’s export capacity. Drilling works for the fourth phase of the field commenced on April 17.