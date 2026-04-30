PremiumAzerbaijan tallies income from single treasury account management in 1Q2026
Azerbaijan's state budget saw significant interest revenue from the active management of the single treasury account. The Ministry of Finance reported notable gains during the first quarter of 2026. Additionally, the effective management of VAT refunds contributed to further budgetary gains.
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