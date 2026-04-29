Azerbaijan Army boosts cybersecurity skills of specialists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The “Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Information Security and Cybersecurity for 2023 – 2027”, approved by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, identifies the strengthening of personnel training in information security and cybersecurity, along with the staffing of specialized structural units with qualified personnel, as key priority areas, a source in the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

As part of ongoing measures undertaken in this field, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan jointly organized a training course on “Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)” for cybersecurity specialists of the Azerbaijan Army.

The course, conducted under the “CyberCollab” project of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center operating under the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, aimed primarily to strengthen participants’ knowledge and skills in cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance, as well as to support the application of approaches aligned with international experience.

Throughout the training program, participants received comprehensive information on the core principles of GRC, risk assessment methodologies, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and mechanisms for the effective management of cyber risks at the organizational level.

During the interactive training course, particular emphasis was placed on participants’ theoretical knowledge and the enhancement of their professional skills through real work environment-based scenarios.