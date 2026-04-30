Kyrgyzstan discusses access to global capital markets with Oppenheimer Europe

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 28. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting with Konstantin Derkachev, Co-Head of Capital Markets Group at investment bank Oppenheimer Europe and discussed access to global capital markets and efforts to improve the country’s sovereign rating, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

During the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to constructive dialogue and expressed their intention to strengthen bilateral partnership.

One of the topics discussed was the successful placement last week of debut eurobonds by Eldik Bank OJSC worth $500 million. The parties noted that this entry into international capital markets represents a historic step, a strong signal to global investors, and confirmation of confidence in Kyrgyzstan’s financial system.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also emphasized the strategic importance of systematic efforts aimed at further improving the republic’s sovereign credit rating.

"The current pace of economic growth, the ongoing structural and institutional reforms, as well as the strengthening of macroeconomic stability, create a solid foundation for the consistent improvement of our positions in global ratings. In this regard, we need to build a proactive strategy for engagement with leading international rating agencies and financial institutions," the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

During the meeting, the parties particularly stressed the need to ensure максимально оперативная, coordinated, and professional work by all state bodies and institutions in implementing this task.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual readiness to consistently deepen cooperation aimed at helping domestic companies enter international capital markets and further improving investment attraction mechanisms.