Kazakhstan's Astana sees Putin’s visit as turning point in cooperation with Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. The upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan is an important milestone in bilateral cooperation, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during a joint press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on an official visit to Astana.

“The upcoming state visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to Kazakhstan is seen as an important stage of bilateral cooperation this year. We expect it to strengthen political dialogue and elevate practical cooperation to a new level,” Kosherbayev said.

He noted that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade partners. Last year, bilateral trade exceeded $27 billion. A significant portfolio of joint projects is being implemented, reflecting a high level of economic interdependence between the two countries.

“During the talks, we also reviewed in detail prospects for cooperation in priority areas, including energy, transport, logistics, industry, digitalization, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. We also held an in-depth exchange of views on key regional and international issues. We reaffirmed our readiness for close coordination within major international and regional organizations,” Kosherbayev said.

Kosherbayev added that following the talks, a Cooperation Plan for 2027–2028 was signed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.