Azerbaijan plans to support self-employment for thousands of unemployed citizens by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Additional
self-employment opportunities will be created for an extra 30,000
unemployed individuals by 2030, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and
Social Protection Anar Aliyev said at an event in Baku titled
“Entrepreneurship Development Is a Strong Economy,” Trend reports.
He stated that more than 59,000 people have been involved in
vocational training across 175 specialties to help unemployed
citizens acquire new professions and qualifications.
“Additionally, to improve the quality of the workforce and form
human capital aligned with the real needs of the economy, 1,612
occupational and qualification standards have been developed and
made available to employers,” he said.