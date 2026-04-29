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Azerbaijan plans to support self-employment for thousands of unemployed citizens by 2030

Economy Materials 29 April 2026 11:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan plans to support self-employment for thousands of unemployed citizens by 2030

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Additional self-employment opportunities will be created for an extra 30,000 unemployed individuals by 2030, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said at an event in Baku titled “Entrepreneurship Development Is a Strong Economy,” Trend reports.

He stated that more than 59,000 people have been involved in vocational training across 175 specialties to help unemployed citizens acquire new professions and qualifications.

“Additionally, to improve the quality of the workforce and form human capital aligned with the real needs of the economy, 1,612 occupational and qualification standards have been developed and made available to employers,” he said.

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