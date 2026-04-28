Azerbaijani Presidential Rep discusses co-op with Italian Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its X page, Trend reports.

The meeting was dedicated to key regional and international issues, as well as strengthening partnership in strategic areas of political and economic cooperation between Baku and Rome.

It is reported that a broad exchange of views took place within the framework of the Action Plan signed in January and in connection with preparations for the upcoming visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni.