Trade turnover between Czech Republic and Kazakhstan increases in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. The trade turnover between the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan reached $705 million in 2025, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh government.

This was stated during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who arrived in Astana on an official visit.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, industry, energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, and humanitarian sectors.

It was noted that the Czech Republic is among Kazakhstan’s key trade and economic partners in Europe. Gross inflows of foreign direct investment from the Czech Republic amounted to $59 million in 2025, increasing by 39 percent compared to 2024.

“Czechia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. It is important that our bilateral cooperation be further translated into practical projects in industry, energy, transport logistics, digitalization, and artificial intelligence,” Bektenov said.

For his part, Babiš expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in the chemical industry, energy, water resources, and other promising areas.

Industrial cooperation was highlighted as one of the strongest pillars of Kazakh-Czech relations, with a focus on the development of service hubs and localization of production. The sides also considered prospects for cooperation in critical raw materials, emphasizing deep processing and technology transfer.

Special attention was given to energy cooperation and prospects for partnership in modernizing enterprises through the introduction of environmental technologies and advanced engineering solutions. Opportunities for cooperation in nuclear energy were also noted, including collaboration between Kazatomprom and ČEZ. Additional potential exists in fuel cycle services, as well as in technology exchange, specialist training, and implementation of related industrial projects.

The sides also discussed prospects for improving transport connectivity between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.