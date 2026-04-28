Kazakhstan, ExxonMobil discuss key projects and expansion plans

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, and Peter Larden, Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil, convened to review the current status and prospects of key joint oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan, including Tengiz and Kashagan, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The discussions covered production growth, the launch of new capacities, and issues related to oil transportation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the development of joint social initiatives. In the Atyrau region, 300 women have obtained certification as trainers under the international FIRST LEGO League program and are actively instructing children in engineering and robotics. Plans are underway to train an additional 300 women in STEM skills in the Mangystau region this year.

ExxonMobil also supported the Group’s charity marathon, with proceeds earmarked for establishing inclusive education classrooms for children with special needs.

ExxonMobil, headquartered in Irving, U.S., is among the world’s largest oil and gas companies. The company commenced operations in Kazakhstan in 1993 and remains one of the country’s earliest major investors in the oil and gas sector, participating in Tengizchevroil LLP, the North Caspian project (Kashagan), and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.