Turkmenistan’s Lebap region sees growth in agricultural production in 1Q2026
Photo: The press service of the Kazakh Government
Turkmenistan’s Lebap region recorded significant growth in agricultural production and expanded supply of fresh produce to domestic markets in the first quarter of the year.
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