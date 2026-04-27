Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)

During the talks, Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan and Sudan successfully cooperate and consistently support each other within international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). She also expressed the Azerbaijani Parliament’s interest in strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation with Sudan.

Ambassador Mustafa stated that he closely follows the activities of Azerbaijan’s parliament and highly appreciates the country’s leading role in promoting international parliamentary dialogue and cooperation.

The sides also reviewed existing ties in the humanitarian sphere, with gratitude expressed for Azerbaijan’s provision of educational scholarships to Sudanese students, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.