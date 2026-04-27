Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Speaker of the
Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has met with Sudan’s
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Anas
Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa, the parliamentary press service told
Trend.
The meeting highlighted that the upcoming 35th anniversary of
diplomatic relations between the two countries presents new
opportunities to expand cooperation. It was noted that Chairman of
Sudan’s Sovereign Transitional Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
visited Azerbaijan in 2019 and 2024, and that the heads of state
also met within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum last
year, helping define key directions for future engagement.
During the talks, Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan and Sudan
successfully cooperate and consistently support each other within
international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM). She also expressed the Azerbaijani Parliament’s
interest in strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation with
Sudan.
Ambassador Mustafa stated that he closely follows the activities
of Azerbaijan’s parliament and highly appreciates the country’s
leading role in promoting international parliamentary dialogue and
cooperation.
The sides also reviewed existing ties in the humanitarian
sphere, with gratitude expressed for Azerbaijan’s provision of
educational scholarships to Sudanese students, and exchanged views
on other issues of mutual interest.