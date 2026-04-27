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Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 27 April 2026 17:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)
Photo: National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has met with Sudan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting highlighted that the upcoming 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries presents new opportunities to expand cooperation. It was noted that Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Transitional Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited Azerbaijan in 2019 and 2024, and that the heads of state also met within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum last year, helping define key directions for future engagement.

During the talks, Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan and Sudan successfully cooperate and consistently support each other within international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). She also expressed the Azerbaijani Parliament’s interest in strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation with Sudan.

Ambassador Mustafa stated that he closely follows the activities of Azerbaijan’s parliament and highly appreciates the country’s leading role in promoting international parliamentary dialogue and cooperation.

The sides also reviewed existing ties in the humanitarian sphere, with gratitude expressed for Azerbaijan’s provision of educational scholarships to Sudanese students, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

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Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Sudan’s ambassador (PHOTO)
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