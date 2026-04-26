Turkmen branch of Russia’s Tatneft bids tender for supply of trucks
The Branch of Tatneft in Turkmenistan has opened a tender for the procurement of all-wheel drive dump trucks with crew in national currency.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy