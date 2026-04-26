Trump announces talks with Iran on nuclear fuel removal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The American side is discussing the removal of nuclear fuel and other radioactive materials from its territory during negotiations with Iran, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

He said the issue concerns what he calls "nuclear dust," which must be removed, and this issue is part of the negotiation process with Iran. Trump emphasized that the United States does not want these materials to remain in Tehran's possession.

He explained that by "nuclear dust" he meant nuclear fuel and other materials that he claimed were almost completely destroyed as a result of the strikes on Iran's nuclear industry facilities in June 2025.