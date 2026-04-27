WUF13 Azerbaijan reveals number of accredited media representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. To date, more than 800 media representatives have been accredited to attend the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Eldar Rasulov, Chief Content and Media Relations Manager of the operating company “WUF13 Azerbaijan,” told reporters at a briefing for media representatives organized at ADA University as part of the preparations for WUF13, Trend reports.

Rasulov noted that over 70% of the accredited media representatives at WUF13 in Baku are from local media outlets.

According to him, the total number of registered participants at WUF13 exceeded 21,000, which demonstrates the high level of international interest in the forum.

Meanwhile, the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026, focusing on "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities". Organized by UN-Habitat, it is the premier global conference on sustainable urbanization, aimed at addressing the global housing crisis and enhancing urban resilience.