Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns New York mayor’s statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has condemned the statement of New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani regarding the so-called "Armenian genocide," Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry press secretary Aykhan Hajizade in a statement on his X account emphasized that, public figures should act responsibly, refrain from spreading misinformation, and contribute to reconciliation rather than deepening division through politically motivated and historically false statements.

"We reject your inflammatory statement. Such remarks demonstrate a lack of understanding of history and realities of the region, and distort facts for political narratives.

In 2020 Azerbaijan acted within its internationally recognized sovereign territory, in line with international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

The counter-terror measures of 2023 resulted in restoration of Azerbaijan’s constitutional order following three decades of illegal occupation. Claims of “expulsion” ignore the fact that Armenian residents were offered reintegration, full equal rights, and security guarantees.

It is particularly troubling that an elected official promotes one-sided narratives while ignoring ethnic cleansing and massacres against hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis during the occupation period, as well as destruction of cultural and religious heritage," Hajizade wrote.

The official added that such reckless statements are unacceptable and should be removed without delay.