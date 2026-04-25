British Petrostem closes its branch in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. A branch of the private company “Petrostem (UK)” is being liquidated in Azerbaijan, the statement of company says, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is reported that creditors may submit their claims within two months to the following address: 129E Nizami St., Block 705, AZ1010, Baku, Nasimi District.

The legal representative of the company’s branch in Azerbaijan is a certain Duthie Peter. Currently, the company owes 80 manat ($47.05) in taxes to the Baku City Tax Service Headquarters.