Zero Commission Trading Days have started at Yelo Invest!

Yelo Bank is launching its latest "Zero Commission Trading Days" campaign to make investment opportunities more affordable and accessible for everyone. From April 27 to May 9, the commission fee for all stock and ETF purchase transactions starting from 10 USD made through Yelo Invest will be 0 USD.



By taking advantage of this opportunity, both novice and experienced investors can invest in the shares of the world's largest companies without any additional costs. Discover the advantages of Yelo Invest:



Limit Order: No need to constantly monitor market prices. Simply set your desired buy or sell price, and the system will automatically execute the transaction for you once the price reaches that level.



Over 14,000 Investment Instruments: Diversify your portfolio with a wide range of global investment assets.



16-Hour Trading Session: Enjoy the flexibility to trade at your convenience with trading opportunities covering most of the day.



Fully Online Process: Open an investment account within the Yelo App in seconds, without visiting a branch, and start investing immediately.



Shape your future with today’s investments. Download the Yelo App and don’t miss out on Zero Commission Trading Days: https://ylb.az/invest.



Yelo Invest services are provided via "Unicapital Investment Company" OJSC (License No. 087910).



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!