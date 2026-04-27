Azerbaijan's urban development strategy draws strong int'l interest - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan’s urban
development strategy is attracting significant international
attention, Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media
Development Agency of Azerbaijan, said during a press briefing
organized as part of World Urban Forum (WUF13) at ADA University,
Trend
reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan’s approach to urban planning and the
large-scale projects being implemented in the country have
generated strong interest from the international community.
Mammadli emphasized that extensive reconstruction and
restoration efforts in territories liberated from occupation
following the Great Patriotic War deserve particular attention. He
underlined that cities are being rebuilt from the ground up based
on modern, sustainable, and innovative urban planning
principles.
“This experience represents an important and exemplary case that
Azerbaijan can present to the world,” he said, adding that WUF13
will serve as an effective platform to share this story with a
global audience.