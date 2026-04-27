Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations deepen significantly in recent years - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine have significantly deepened in recent years, in political, economic, and humanitarian areas, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, these relations are not limited to official statements and signed documents, but also reflect a model of sustainable partnership built on real cooperation projects, mutual support, and common interests.

He said that the recent working visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Azerbaijan is of particular importance in this regard and demonstrates that relations between the two countries have entered a new stage.

"The meetings and discussions held in Gabala showed that the dialogue between Baku and Kyiv is no longer episodic in nature, but is developing systematically and purposefully. As President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, emphasized, the holding of seven meetings at the presidential level over the past four years demonstrates the dynamic nature of relations. These meetings are not just protocol-based, but are accompanied by discussions and decisions aimed at specific results.

The solid foundation of political relations rests on the strategic partnership documents signed in previous years. Within the framework of these documents, the parties have always supported each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of their borders. This principled position is especially important in the modern system of international relations. In the words of President Ilham Aliyev, "Azerbaijan and Ukraine support—and will continue to support—each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in all international organizations". This approach shows that the parties are acting from a common position not only bilaterally, but also at the global level," Garayev noted.

According to him, the energy sector remains one of the main directions of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian cooperation.

"Azerbaijan's energy resources and Ukraine's transit opportunities open up broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in this area. The long-term activity of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in Ukraine is one of the practical results of this cooperation. At the same time, new investment projects and joint initiatives are being discussed, which indicates the parties' intention to cooperate more closely in the field of energy security.

Economic cooperation is not limited to energy alone. The increase in trade turnover, the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural, industrial, and investment sectors, prove that these relations have acquired a multifaceted character. The fact that the trade turnover between the two countries currently exceeds $500 million is an important indicator, but the parties note that there is great potential for further increasing this figure. In this regard, the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission play a special role and will serve as a platform for more intensive cooperation in the future.

One of the important areas that has attracted attention in recent years is military-technical cooperation. Both Azerbaijan and Ukraine have made significant progress in the defense industry, and there are wide opportunities for exchanging experience in this area. President Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of cooperation in this area, noting that Ukraine is ready to share the experience gained in wartime and develop joint production projects that look promising. This cooperation is of great importance not only in terms of strengthening defense capabilities, but also in terms of technological development," the analyst said.

Garayev pointed out that the humanitarian sphere is one of the most sensitive and at the same time most effective directions of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations.

"The humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, especially the support for children affected by the war, is highly appreciated. The President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude for this assistance and said, "More than five hundred Ukrainian children are here, and we are grateful to you for this humanitarian support". Such initiatives serve to strengthen humanitarian ties between the two peoples and bring relations closer not only at the interstate but also at the peoples' level.

At the same time, cooperation in the field of education and culture is also noteworthy. Ukrainian higher education institutions have been an attractive place for Azerbaijani students for many years. This is an important factor contributing to the further strengthening of relations between the two countries in the future. These bridges built between young people form the social basis of strategic partnership in the long term," he explained.

The analyst underscored that, against the backdrop of current geopolitical realities, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine is also gaining importance in a broader regional and global context. Cooperation between the two countries on issues such as energy security, transport corridors, and food security is not limited only to their national interests, but is also becoming a factor of stability and development for the wider region.

"As a result, Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations today are a model of a multifaceted and dynamically developing partnership. Political dialogue, economic cooperation, energy projects, humanitarian initiatives, and mutual activity in the field of security build these relations on a solid foundation. Continuous contacts and mutual support at the presidential level create confidence that this partnership will further strengthen in the future. Zelenskyy's visit to Azerbaijan symbolizes the next stage of this development, indicating that friendship and cooperation between the two countries will further deepen," Garayev added.