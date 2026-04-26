President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation” Ceremony

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation” Ceremony, Trend reports.

"Dear friends,

I express my profound gratitude to the Town Councils of Gernika-Lumo and Pforzheim, the Gernika Peace Museum, the Casa de Cultura and the Gernika Gogoratuz Peace Research Center for awarding me with the “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation” in recognition of my efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to encourage dialogue.

It is a great privilege to receive this prominent award, which aims to perpetuate the historical memory of the Gernika tragedy and to honor individuals who contribute to peace and reconciliation processes. The presentation of this award on 26 April – Gernika Victims’ Remembrance Day – holds particular symbolism. This heinous crime perpetrated against the civilian population in Gernika 89 years ago, remains one of the most horrific and bloody pages of the last century. I believe that any crime against civilians constitutes a violation of humanity and humanistic principles. I share in the pain and grief of Gernika and solemnly pay tribute to the memory of its victims.

The message of peace and reconciliation arising from the history of Gernika carries profound significance for all peoples. The memories and experiences of peoples who have endured the dire consequences of war must serve as a crucial lesson for new generations, enabling them to live in a more stable and secure world.

The people of Azerbaijan, who have experienced the grave ramifications of war and lived in a conflict environment for nearly 30 years, understand the value of peace and reconciliation all too well. Today, Azerbaijan is learning how to live in an atmosphere of peace. For us, it is a novel and extraordinary feeling, as we have not had the opportunity to experience this since regaining our independence.

The Summit in Washington, D.C., in August 2025 witnessed the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the signing of the Joint Declaration, thus bringing a complete end to the three-decade-long conflict and laying the foundation for peace, reconciliation, and partnership between our peoples.

At present, Azerbaijan is adjusting to this new reality and to life in a peaceful environment. This positive atmosphere, and the growing confidence in stability and security, enable us to advance and devote greater time and resources to our development agenda. In the meantime, we are taking steps to consolidate peace and translate it into practical actions, and both of our societies are already witnessing tangible benefits of peace in economic, trade, and other spheres. Today, Azerbaijan facilitates the export of its petroleum products, as well as wheat and other goods from third countries, to Armenia through our territory.

Confidence-building measures between the two countries are crucial for the establishment of lasting peace. Regular meetings among representatives of civil society, along with initiatives at the state level, make a positive contribution to this process.

The example of Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrates that despite protracted conflict, suffering, and mutual mistrust, peace can be achieved when there is strong political will and international support.

Dear friends,

The “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation” is not merely a recognition of past accomplishments, but also an inspiring impetus and a responsibility regarding future steps to be taken for the sake of the shared prosperity of the international community and the cause of peace.

I renew my gratitude for this award and extend my best wishes to everyone for success in their endeavors to promote peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding," the address reads.