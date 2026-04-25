ADB forecasts gradual decline in Uzbekistan’s inflation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 25. The Asian Development Bank projects inflation in Uzbekistan to decline to 6.5% by the end of 2026 and converge toward the medium-term target of 5.0% in 2027, Trend reports.

According to the bank’s latest report, continued tight monetary conditions, a relatively stable exchange rate, and moderating core inflation are expected to support the disinflation process.

At the same time, the ADB notes that inflation in the services sector may remain relatively elevated due to persistent demand-side pressures, while seasonal supply disruptions could lead to temporary volatility in food prices.

Inflation expectations have recently shown signs of stabilization, indicating that tight monetary policy may need to be maintained for longer to ensure a sustained return to target levels.

Meanwhile, in a separate assessment, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) forecasts that inflation in Uzbekistan will slow to 6.7% year-on-year by the end of 2026.