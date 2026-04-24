Azerbaijan, Luxembourg Foreign Ministries hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg were held in Luxembourg on April 24, the MFA told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Luxembourg side was headed by Véronique Dockendorf, Director of the Political Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

During the consultations, the sides held an extensive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation. Discussions covered the current state and prospects of political relations, cooperation in the consular sphere, economic ties, as well as humanitarian cooperation in education, science, and culture.