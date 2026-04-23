Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss preparations for high-level bilateral visits

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 23. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discussed preparations for upcoming bilateral visits at high and highest levels, Trend via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issue was addressed on April 22, 2026, during a telephone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached following the state visit of President of the Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Pakistan on December 3-4, 2025.

The diplomats confirmed their mutual readiness to actively work on the implementation of the outlined plans through the foreign ministries of both countries.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan maintain a developing bilateral agenda focused on political dialogue, trade expansion, and regional connectivity, with recent high-level exchanges aimed at strengthening cooperation following presidential-level agreements.