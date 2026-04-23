Azerbaijan sees rise in projected budget revenues from oil and gas
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues from the oil and gas sector in early 2026 slightly exceeded forecasts, driven by tax contributions and transfers from the State Oil Fund.
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