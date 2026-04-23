ADB projects substantial increase in global electricity demand by 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Global electricity demand is projected to nearly double by 2035, increasing from 20,000 terawatt-hours to 40,000 terawatt-hours, Pradeep Tharakan, Director of Energy Transition at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said at the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, Trend reports.

Tharakan emphasized that electricity consumption is expanding at nearly twice the rate of overall energy demand, underscoring the urgent need for countries to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy sources to meet future requirements.

"The electricity demand will rise sharply, and renewable energy will be central to addressing this increase," Tharakan noted, attributing the surge primarily to the electrification of key sectors, including heating, cooling, transportation, and industry.

In response to this accelerated growth, the ADB is prioritizing support for the energy transition through the deployment of clean technologies and regional collaboration. Tharakan highlighted the ongoing shift toward an "Electrostate" model, in which nations increasingly rely on electricity generated from renewable sources, citing China’s leadership in both domestic deployment and global export of clean energy technologies.

He further stressed the critical role of regional energy interconnections and infrastructure development, observing that Central Asia requires substantial upgrades to its transmission lines to accommodate rising electricity demand and the integration of renewable energy.

"Without the necessary transmission infrastructure, a successful energy transition is impossible. Collaborative efforts are essential to ensure the efficient delivery of renewable energy throughout the region," he added.

The ADB is actively supporting projects in Central Asia aimed at modernizing energy grids, facilitating the transition from coal to clean energy, and establishing green energy corridors to enhance regional connectivity with Europe.