Kazakhstan strengthens environmental cooperation with Central Asian countries — vice minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Kazakhstan is actively developing cooperation with Central Asian countries in the environmental sphere, said Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev while speaking at the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Trend reports.

He noted that regional cooperation is driven by shared environmental challenges, many of which are transboundary in nature.

“We are united by common ecosystems, species migration routes, water resources, land degradation, and climate risks,” Oshurbayev said.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and attracting investment into nature-based solutions.

Oshurbayev also recalled that Kazakhstan adopted a Concept for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Biodiversity until 2035 last year.

According to him, the country has also updated its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), adopted NDC 3.0, and developed a national adaptation plan.

The vice minister further noted that the participation of Central Asian heads of state in the summit demonstrates a high level of coordination.

“Today, Central Asia speaks with a unified voice on biodiversity, climate, and environmental issues,” he added.