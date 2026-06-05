Azerbaijan sounds alarm over Caspian Sea level decline (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The decline in the level of the Caspian Sea is a cause for concern, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev said at an event entitled "The Caspian Sea at a turning point: scientific and analytical discussion on sea level fall and regional action" held as part of the international conference dedicated to World Environment Day (WED), Trend reports.

"World Environment Day reminds us once again that protecting nature is our shared responsibility. This event is a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation between science, politics and society," he explained.

According to him, the issue under discussion is of particular importance for the region.

"The decline in the level of the Caspian Sea observed in recent years is a matter of serious concern. Its effects are already being felt in coastal ecosystems, economic activities and the lives of local communities. Research into the causes of the decline is ongoing. The impact of factors such as climate change, river flows, hydrological processes and water use is being studied. There are various scientific approaches to these issues, and as research continues, our knowledge is expanding.

The purpose of today's meeting is not to formulate a unified position. The goal is to share scientific knowledge, discuss different approaches and identify opportunities for cooperation.

In recent years, the decline in the level of the Caspian Sea has begun to take a greater place on the international agenda. The high-level ministerial dialogue held in Baku within the framework of COP29 contributed to increasing attention to this issue. As a follow-up, the Secretariat of the Tehran Convention has developed an Action Plan that defines future directions of cooperation.

Azerbaijan also continues its activities in this direction. Bilateral expert working groups have been established on the decline in the level of the Caspian Sea. These platforms serve to exchange information and experience, and to develop scientific cooperation.

In the coming period, strengthening scientific research, observations and information exchange, as well as expanding cooperation between the Caspian littoral states, is of particular importance.

Azerbaijan will continue to support dialogue, cooperation and joint activities on issues related to the Caspian Sea. We believe that a science-based approach and mutual trust will help find common solutions for the future of the sea.

The Caspian Sea is a commonwealth that unites us. I believe that cooperation will further strengthen for the sake of its future and that today's discussions will yield useful results," he noted.