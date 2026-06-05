Kazakhstan, Russia's Kurchatov Institute sign nuclear energy cooperation memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency and Russia's National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute" on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026), Trend reports citing the agency.

The document is aimed at expanding cooperation in scientific research, personnel training, exchange of expertise, and the implementation of joint projects in the field of the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliyev emphasized the importance of strengthening scientific and technological partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.

"Kazakhstan is pursuing a comprehensive approach to the development of its nuclear industry, including the construction of a nuclear power plant, expansion of research infrastructure, training of engineering specialists, and enhancement of international cooperation. The Kurchatov Institute is one of our key partners in this work. We expect that the signed memorandum will provide new momentum to our cooperation and serve as a foundation for concrete joint projects," Satkaliyev said.

The parties identified thermonuclear research, reactor technologies, nuclear medicine, digitalization of scientific infrastructure, and the development of joint research initiatives among the priority areas of cooperation.

The memorandum also envisages broader collaboration in personnel training and scientific exchange, leveraging the capabilities of research organizations in both countries.

The implementation of the agreement is expected to contribute to the further development of scientific and technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, strengthen the research base, and support the training of highly qualified specialists for the nuclear sector.

The agreement reflects the growing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia in the nuclear sector. Russia is one of Kazakhstan's principal partners in the development of peaceful nuclear energy and is involved in the implementation of the country's first nuclear power plant project.

According to Rosatom, on May 28, 2026, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Kazakhstan, the governments of Russia and Kazakhstan signed an intergovernmental agreement outlining the key principles and conditions of cooperation on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

The agreement defines the project's main parameters, including the construction of two Russian-designed power units equipped with VVER-1200 reactors based on Russian technologies. The document also covers long-term cooperation during the plant's operational period, including maintenance services and nuclear fuel supplies.

Earlier, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2025, Rosatom and Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency approved an indicative roadmap for the NPP construction project.

On August 8, 2025, preliminary works for the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant project began in the village of Ulken in Kazakhstan's Almaty region. The activities include engineering surveys aimed at selecting the optimal site and preparing design documentation for the large-capacity nuclear power plant. As of May 2026, more than 90% of field engineering surveys had been completed.