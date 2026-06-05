Hong Kong chief executive calls Uzbekistan key strategic partner in Central Asia visit

Photo: Official Channel of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu described Uzbekistan as one of Hong Kong’s most important strategic partners in Central Asia, citing the country’s economic growth, reform agenda, and growing role in regional connectivity, Trend reports via Official Channel of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

Speaking during his visit to Uzbekistan as part of a broader tour of Central Asia, Lee said the country has emerged as an attractive destination for international business thanks to its economic reforms, improving investment climate, and openness to foreign cooperation.

“Uzbekistan is the most populous country in Central Asia and one of the region’s fastest-growing economies,” Lee said, noting that the country has maintained annual economic growth of more than 5% in recent years.

During the visit, Lee held talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Presidential Adviser Shukhrat Vafayev, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev, and Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

One of the key outcomes of the discussions was the signing of an agreement establishing a mutual visa-free regime, allowing citizens of both sides to travel without visas for up to 30 days. The parties are currently working on the implementation of the arrangement.

The talks also focused on expanding cooperation in finance, trade, aviation, innovation, and investment.

Lee said the Central Asia visit was aimed at opening new markets, strengthening government-to-government ties, and developing a “hub-to-hub” model of cooperation linking Hong Kong with key regional economies.

The delegation included representatives of more than 70 Hong Kong and Chinese companies, who visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and took part in more than 20 business and official events.

According to Lee, a total of 96 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed during the tour, with projects carrying specified financial commitments valued at more than $1.65 billion.

The delegation also met with representatives of Uzbekistan’s business community and visited the country’s IT Park, where discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in digital technologies and innovation.

Among the initiatives discussed during the visit were plans for Uzbekistan to open a Consulate General in Hong Kong, negotiations on agreements to avoid double taxation and protect investments, and cooperation in customs procedures through the mutual recognition of authorized economic operators.

Hong Kong Trade Development Council Chairman Peter Lam said the visit had opened new business opportunities and led to practical discussions on major investment projects.

According to Lam, several companies are exploring projects in Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical sector, including the construction of manufacturing facilities and the production of traditional Chinese medicine products using local raw materials.