Moscow expresses condolences to Baku on death of Azerbaijani sailors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. I express my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased Azerbaijani sailors, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports.

He made the remark commenting on the incident in the Azov Sea.

"The loss of a person is always a tragedy and a great sorrow for their families and loved ones.

We know very well who attack civilian ships with air and sea drones in the Black Sea and even the Mediterranean," the official noted.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed that five Azerbaijani citizens were killed as a result of an attack on cargo ships with unmanned aerial vehicles in the ​​Azov Sea.