Amir of Kuwait sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijanç Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day of your friendly country. Taking this opportunity, I wish for the continuous development of the strong ties existing between our friendly countries and peoples.

Your Excellency, I express my wishes for your long life and robust health, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its friendly people,'' the letter reads.