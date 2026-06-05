First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijan national team on European minifootball title (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the victory of the Azerbaijani national futsal team at the European Championship, Trend reports.

The post reads: «I congratulate the National Futsal Team of Azerbaijan that gained the victory in the European Championship with the best wishes of sound health, strength, energy and newer victories and achievements to all members of our national team!»