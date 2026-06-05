Uzbekistan, Malaysia advance talks on expanding co-op across key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis, Tanzila Narbayeva, met with Malaysian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ilham Tuah bin Illias to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Senate.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the development of friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia and noted the positive momentum in cooperation across a range of sectors.

They highlighted that active and trust-based political dialogue between the leaders of the two countries in recent years has contributed to elevating bilateral relations to a new level.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in investment, interregional partnerships, education, science, innovation, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Particular attention was also paid to strengthening interparliamentary cooperation. The participants emphasized the importance of expanding the activities of parliamentary friendship groups established in both countries, exchanging legislative experience, and further promoting parliamentary diplomacy.

The meeting underscored the shared interest of Uzbekistan and Malaysia in deepening multifaceted cooperation and strengthening institutional ties between their legislatures.