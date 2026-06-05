Tajikistan, Cyprus discuss ways to deepen bilateral and regional cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. On June 5, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received Cyprus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos, and discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

“We are interested in long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Union and its member states,” Emomali Rahmon said at the beginning of the meeting.

In this context, Tajikistan reaffirmed its interest in expanding bilateral relations with Cyprus across various areas of mutual interest.

The parties also noted that Tajikistan intends to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union and is interested in broadening the agenda of regional cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the EU.

The importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and productive cooperation between Tajikistan and Cyprus within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, including on water and climate issues, was also emphasized.

The sides additionally discussed cooperation aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region and worldwide.