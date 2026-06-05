Azerbaijan’s MFA rejects reports on Israeli military presence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The allegations contained in the article published on CNN World’s website on 5 June claiming that Azerbaijani territory was allegedly used for military or intelligence operations against Iran, and that Israeli forces were allegedly deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan, are entirely baseless and are categorically rejected, the Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada said in a comment on the situation, Trend reports.

He added that the claims presented in the article have been repeatedly denied by the Azerbaijani side, and this position was officially conveyed to CNN in response to its inquiry prior to the publication of the article.

"The publication of allegations based on anonymous sources, without presenting any credible evidence while disregarding Azerbaijan’s official position, runs contrary to the principles of objectivity, impartiality, and professional ethics in journalism.

As has been stated on numerous occasions, allegations that Azerbaijan’s territory has been used by any third country for military operations, intelligence activities, or other hostile purposes against another state are completely unfounded. Azerbaijan has never allowed, and will never allow, its territory to be used for such purposes.

Azerbaijan remains committed to promoting peace, stability, and good-neighborly relations in the region. Such groundless allegations, unsupported by any evidence, constitute yet another attempt at disinformation.

We expect CNN to refute this article containing unfounded allegations," Hajizada wrote.