Turkmenistan launches reconstruction and expansion project for Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway
Photo: Saudi National Center for Privatization & PPP
Turkmenistan has announced an international tender for the reconstruction, expansion and bridge works along the strategic Ashgabat–Dashoguz highway, covering multiple sections of the route.
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