Combined Arms Army’s servicemen demonstrate high professionalism during Heydar Aliyev-2026 joint exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. In accordance with the military cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the Distinguished Visitors Day was held within the Heydar Aliyev-2026 joint exercise in Kars, Türkiye, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

A group of servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and representatives of the Military Attaché Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Türkiye participated in the event.

First, information was provided about modern military weapons and combat equipment, as well as the deployment of units in the area and the activities to be carried out in stages.

After being briefed on the plan, the guests observed the course of the exercise from the command post.

At the training range, various episodes were carried out by the participating personnel.

In the end, the servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise were rewarded, and a photo was taken.