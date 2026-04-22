Kyrgyzstan calls for easier access to climate financing for vulnerable countries

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has called for simplifying access procedures to climate financing and directing funds primarily to the most vulnerable developing countries, including mountainous states, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

He made the statement on April 22 during the plenary session of the Regional Environmental Summit held in Astana (Kazakhstan).

In his speech, the President spoke about the implementation of “green” energy projects, including the construction of the Kambarata-1 HPP, the development of small hydropower plants, as well as solar and wind power stations.

The Head of State also focused on climate financing, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan is fully fulfilling its international climate commitments.

Regional Environmental Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.