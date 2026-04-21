Uzbekistan records over 20% growth in trips to Saudi Arabia in 1Q2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbek citizens’ travel to Saudi Arabia continued to grow in early 2026, with tourism remaining the main driver behind the rising outbound flow alongside family visits and other purposes.
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