Azerbaijan's SOCAR Petroleum starts ship-to-ship fuel transfers in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. SOCAR Petroleum Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) has announced the launch of ship-to-ship fuel supply, or bunkering, operations in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports, citing the company.

According to the company, the first bunkering operation using the ship-to-ship method was successfully carried out in line with international standards, marking a new stage in its development and strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in maritime logistics and fuel supply.

“This approach allows vessels to be refueled promptly without entering ports, significantly increasing service efficiency. The successful launch confirms the company’s high operational readiness and professional competence, as well as the execution of all processes in accordance with international requirements.

In the next stage, SOCAR Petroleum plans to expand bunkering operations, introduce high-quality marine fuels compliant with ISO 8217 standards, including DMA, IFO, VLSFO, and MGO, and further develop supply infrastructure. The launch of this activity will contribute to the development of maritime infrastructure in the Caspian region, strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in international transport and energy corridors, and create additional opportunities to enhance the country’s transit potential,” the statement said.

Bunkering refers to the process of supplying ships with fuel and lubricants necessary for their operation and onboard systems. Depending on the technical method, it is carried out either ship-to-ship or from shore to ship.

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