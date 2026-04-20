Kazakhstan and OSJD discuss boosting rail freight along Europe-Asia Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 20. Chairman of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Talgat Aldybergenov, and Mirosław Antonowicz, Chairman of the Organisation for Cooperation between Railways (OSJD) Committee, discussed improving international rail freight transportation along the Europe-Asia corridor, Trend reports via KTZ.

The discussion took place within the framework of the 40th jubilee meeting of the Conference of General Directors of OSJD Railways in Astana.

The parties placed particular emphasis on the development of combined logistics solutions, the formation of a coordinated transport policy, and the improvement of international transport law.

Special attention was also given to strengthening scientific and technical cooperation and the introduction of modern technologies. The importance of coordination with international organizations, as well as collaboration on economic, information, and environmental aspects of the industry, was underlined.

Following the meeting, the sides outlined a roadmap for further cooperation aimed at accelerating freight transportation and strengthening the role of railways as a key link in Eurasian logistics.

The Organization for Cooperation of Railways, established in 1956, is an international body focused on developing international rail transport, creating a unified railway legal framework, and enhancing the competitiveness of transcontinental routes.

The 40th meeting of the Conference of General Directors of OSJD Railways opened in Astana today, bringing together representatives from around 30 countries, including China, Russia, Hungary, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Poland, Estonia, Armenia, Georgia, South Korea, and others.