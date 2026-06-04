First loan at Yelo Bank: commission-free and discounted!

Every first experience in life is special and memorable. Yelo Bank is by your side at your very first step to turn your plans into reality, make your dream purchases, or cover urgent needs. The Bank is proud to announce its new campaign packed with exclusive benefits for first-time loan applicants.

Under this campaign, any client who does not have an active or previously closed cash loan at Yelo Bank can secure an amount of up to 50,000 AZN with 0% commission. On top of that, during the initial application setup, clients will receive an additional 1% discount on the current loan interest rate.

If you need a loan urgently, you can get it entirely online via the Yelo App without wasting time in branch queues. To secure your first loan under Yelo Bank’s exclusive terms and benefit from the campaign, visit: https://ylb.az/4e1ilrl.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!