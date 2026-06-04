Uzbekistan hosts event on nature-based solutions to boost climate-resilient infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. A side event held on the margins of Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 brought together policymakers, international organizations, and experts to discuss climate-resilient infrastructure financing, nature-based solutions (NbS), pilot project development, and regional cooperation mechanisms, while also outlining next steps for scaling investment and implementation across Central Asia, Trend reports via the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The event, titled “Grant Opportunities for Enhancing Infrastructure Resilience: Italian NBS-IA Initiative,” focused on integrating ecosystem-based approaches into infrastructure development and identifying practical funding pathways for climate adaptation projects in the region. Participants also reviewed criteria for project selection, application procedures, and opportunities to align regional programs with international financing initiatives.

During the session, Zhengzheng Qu, UNEP Programme Manager, presented the Nature-Based Solutions Innovation Accelerator (NBS-IA), implemented under Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy Security in partnership with UNEP and the OECD.

The initiative aims to support the development and deployment of innovative nature-based solutions in developing and emerging economies, with a focus on strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure systems.

Speakers emphasized that Central Asia faces increasing climate-related pressures, including droughts, floods, glacial melt, and desertification, all of which directly affect transport, water, and energy infrastructure.

Participants discussed the potential of nature-based solutions using ecosystems such as forests, wetlands, and grasslands to reduce climate risks, enhance infrastructure resilience, and protect biodiversity. They also examined synergies between the NBS-IA initiative and existing regional climate and infrastructure programs.

The discussions resulted in a shared understanding of priority areas for cooperation, including the development of pilot projects, improved coordination on funding access, and the establishment of stronger regional partnerships to scale up successful nature-based solutions across Central Asia.

The side event ultimately served as a platform for advancing practical cooperation between governments, international financial institutions, researchers, and civil society on climate adaptation and sustainable infrastructure development.