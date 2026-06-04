Azerbaijan emphasizes cyber battles on par with traditional warfare - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The 2020 War for the Motherland brought us not only a great victory but also demonstrated an important truth: victory is achieved not only on the front lines but also in cyberspace, and the struggle in the field of cybersecurity is just as significant as traditional military operations, Rauf Jabbarov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the official opening ceremony of the “4th National Cybersecurity Forum” held in Baku.

The Deputy Chairman noted that the decision to establish the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association in 2022 was a significant milestone for Azerbaijan. The founders took this important step at the right time, sending a clear signal to society about the need to develop the cybersecurity ecosystem and increase the number of private companies in this sector.

Jabbarov emphasized that the second and third forums focused primarily on increasing the number of cybersecurity companies, strengthening support mechanisms for them, developing training programs, and cultivating professional specialists:

“Last year, we took another step forward by holding a cybersecurity forum in Nakhchivan. This was an important signal that cybersecurity is directly linked to the country’s sovereignty, and that this sovereignty must be ensured in every corner of Azerbaijan.”

"Today marks the fourth National Cybersecurity Forum. One of the forum’s key features is the participation of approximately 40 experts from more than 10 countries. Among the participants are representatives of international companies such as Huawei and CrowdStrike, the Association of Turkish States, representatives of government agencies, as well as heads of relevant agencies and organizations from Eastern Partnership countries.”

He noted that a number of memorandums aimed at further strengthening international cooperation are scheduled to be signed during the forum.