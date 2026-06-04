Oman's Asyad Group expands global footprint with major logistics acquisition in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Oman’s integrated logistics provider Asyad Group, in partnership with Orient Group and the Uzbek-Omani investment company UzOman, has acquired a controlling stake in Uzbekistan’s logistics platforms Universal Logistics Services (ULS) and Highway Logistics Center (HLC), marking a significant expansion into Central Asia’s fast-growing transport and logistics sector, Trend reports via Asyad Group.

The deal gives the consortium control over two key freight hubs in Tashkent that together handle approximately 25% of Uzbekistan’s container rail traffic and play a major role in the country’s premium warehousing and logistics services segment.

Officials said the acquisition creates a multimodal logistics corridor linking Central Asia’s rail and road networks with Oman’s port infrastructure, strengthening trade connectivity across routes connecting China, Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Through the transaction, Asyad Group is integrating inland logistics terminals into its global network, enabling more direct movement of goods between Uzbekistan and Omani ports. The company said the structure will enhance end-to-end supply chain services, including rail and road transport, warehousing, customs clearance, and last-mile delivery.

The investment aligns with Oman’s Logistics Strategy 2040 and broader efforts by the country’s sovereign investment institutions to deepen economic ties with Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian region. Officials described the move as part of a long-term strategy to position Oman as a global logistics hub connecting multiple trade corridors.

Asyad Group CEO Abdulrahman Salim Al Hatmi said the acquisition establishes a strategic foothold in Central Asia and creates a direct logistics bridge between Oman and one of the world’s fastest-growing regional markets. He noted that the integration of multimodal services would unlock new cargo flows and improve utilization of port infrastructure in Oman.

Orient Group Management CEO Davron Ozgurer described the partnership as a transformative step in modernizing Uzbekistan’s logistics sector and strengthening its role as a regional transit hub linking Central Asia with the Gulf and global markets.

UzOman CEO Omar Mahmood Bahram said the deal reflects a growing sovereign partnership between Oman and Uzbekistan and will support the development of direct trade corridors through Oman’s world-class port and logistics infrastructure. He added that the investment represents a foundation for deeper long-term economic integration between the two countries.

Analysts said the transaction underscores rising international investor confidence in Uzbekistan’s transport and logistics sector, driven by economic growth, trade liberalization, and the country’s increasing integration into global supply chains.

The deal positions Asyad Group for further expansion across Central Asia as competition intensifies to develop new Eurasian trade routes and multimodal logistics networks.