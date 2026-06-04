Iraqi business mission to visit Uzbekistan to deepen economic ties

Photo: the Official Channel of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Representatives of Uzbekistan and Iraq have agreed to strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to organize a visit by an Iraqi business delegation to Uzbekistan later this month, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The agreement was reached during a video conference between Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Ibrahim Al-Baghdadi, Chairman of the Iraqi Economic Council.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and identifying new areas of collaboration between business communities in both countries.

The parties agreed to arrange a visit by a delegation from the Iraqi Economic Council to Uzbekistan in June, during which Iraqi representatives are expected to hold a series of meetings with Uzbek entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Participants also reviewed potential joint projects in several sectors, including construction materials manufacturing, household appliances, jewelry production, agricultural processing, and industrial cooperation.

During the meeting, the establishment of direct air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Iraq was also considered, which could facilitate business travel and create additional opportunities for trade and investment.

The sides emphasized that the planned initiatives would contribute to strengthening ties between the business communities of the two countries, increasing bilateral trade, and supporting the implementation of new investment projects.