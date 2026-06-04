New Brazilian ambassador issues copy of credentials to Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. A newly appointed Ambassador of Brazil to Azerbaijan, Bernard Klingl, has presented a copy of his credentials during the meeting with the Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of existing friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil. It was emphasized that the intensification of political dialogue, mutual visits, and consultations contribute to the further expansion of bilateral relations.

The meeting considered the opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, tourism, aviation, education, culture, sports, high technologies, and other areas. An exchange of views was held on the activities of the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil, as well as on the prospects for cooperation in developing economic relations. The importance of further expanding the legislative framework between the two countries was emphasized.

The parties also discussed cooperation issues within international organizations, including the United Nations, and opportunities for interaction in the field of multilateral diplomacy. In this context, the importance of continuing exemplary cooperation on the climate agenda and COP processes was noted.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.