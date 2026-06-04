Kyrgyzstan set to increase capacity of Burgondu canal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The capacity of Kyrgyzstan’s Burgondu canal is set to increase following the completion of reconstruction works, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers

The announcement was made during a visit by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, who inspected the reconstruction of the Burgondu main canal and the construction of the Okhna small hydropower plant in the Batken Region.

According to the information, the reconstruction project will increase the capacity of the headwater intake facility and the initial section of the Burgondu canal. Due to the scale of the project, its implementation has been divided into three lots.

During the working visit, Kasymaliev also reviewed the progress of the construction of the Okhna hydropower plant, located in the Orozbekov rural district of Kadamjay district.

The project is estimated at $30 million, while the hydropower plant will have an installed capacity of 22 MW.

Following the visit, Kasymaliev instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the timely completion of construction works at both facilities in accordance with quality requirements.