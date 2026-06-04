Kyrgyzstan seeks deeper co-op with Russia in AI and fintech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding cooperation with Russian partners in information technology, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and financial technologies, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev said, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the remarks during the Russia-Kyrgyzstan business dialogue held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Daniyar Amangeldiev, Kyrgyzstan and Russia remain strategic partners, with bilateral cooperation increasingly focused on industrial cooperation, joint production facilities, enterprise localization and large-scale investment projects.

He also emphasized Kyrgyzstan's commitment to attracting investment and developing long-term partnerships.

In recent years, Kyrgyzstan has been pursuing a policy of diversifying its economy through digital transformation, industrial modernization and the expansion of private-sector participation.

The government has placed increasing emphasis on developing the technology ecosystem, improving the investment climate and supporting the introduction of innovative solutions across key sectors.

Special attention is being given to strengthening infrastructure for digital services, enhancing financial sector efficiency and promoting export-oriented industries as part of broader efforts to sustain economic growth and deepen international economic cooperation.